Selz Capital LLC Sells 24,381 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Selz Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 565,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,381 shares during the quarter. Athene makes up approximately 4.7% of Selz Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Selz Capital LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $26,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Athene by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,514,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,232,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Athene by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 995,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,869,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Athene by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Athene news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $438,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,788.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,012 shares in the company, valued at $887,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $954,590 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.01. 11,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,055. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.03. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Athene had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATH. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

