Selz Capital LLC Sells 24,381 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Jan 16th, 2020

Selz Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 565,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,381 shares during the quarter. Athene makes up approximately 4.7% of Selz Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Selz Capital LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $26,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Athene by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,514,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,232,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Athene by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 995,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,869,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Athene by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Athene news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $438,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,788.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,012 shares in the company, valued at $887,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $954,590 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.01. 11,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,055. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.03. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Athene had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATH. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Athene (NYSE:ATH)

