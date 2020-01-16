Selz Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Selz Capital LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after buying an additional 457,098 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 106.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 9.2% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $2,409,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total value of $11,042,414.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.75. 2,434,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,200,361. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Huber Research downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

