Semux Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Semux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0895 or 0.00001019 BTC on exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $903.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00044045 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00016723 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003416 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000730 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000142 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

