Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 186 ($2.45) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of SQZ opened at GBX 135.80 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 126.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.15. Serica Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 146 ($1.92). The stock has a market cap of $358.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72.

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

