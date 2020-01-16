ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.36. 3,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,923. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.90 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 35.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $69,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,335,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

