Short Interest in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Rises By 9.7%

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. 35,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,127. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $170.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51.
Several research firms have commented on BSET. ValuEngine upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
