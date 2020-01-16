Short Interest in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Rises By 9.7%

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. 35,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,127. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $170.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51.

Several research firms have commented on BSET. ValuEngine upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

