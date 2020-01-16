Short Interest in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Decreases By 11.0%

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,200 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 438,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 519,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BLPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

BLPH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 647,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,389. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 704,595 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $352,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 333,010 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $146,524.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 116,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

