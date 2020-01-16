Short Interest in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Increases By 10.8%

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:TCFC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. Community Financial Cor has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

In other Community Financial Corp(Maryland) news, CEO William J. Pasenelli purchased 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,145.13. Also, Director Joseph V. Stone, Jr. purchased 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $147,435.39. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 65.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

