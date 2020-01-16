Short Interest in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Rises By 7.1%

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 749.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,543. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.91.
Several analysts recently commented on SID shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.
About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
