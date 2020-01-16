Short Interest in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Rises By 7.1%

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 749.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,543. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.91.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.14). Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SID shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.