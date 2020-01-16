Short Interest in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Declines By 8.9%

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,400 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 521,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas John Dietz bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $332,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 72,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 480,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,755. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $363.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.82.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. Gilford Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “average” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.