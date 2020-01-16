Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expands By 12.4%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECOR shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut shares of electroCore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of electroCore from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in electroCore by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in electroCore by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in electroCore by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. electroCore has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

