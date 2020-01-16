Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expands By 12.4%

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECOR shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut shares of electroCore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of electroCore from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in electroCore by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in electroCore by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in electroCore by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. electroCore has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit