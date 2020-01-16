Short Interest in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) Drops By 10.7%

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 380,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

FTK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 4,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,957. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Flotek Industries has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 11.06%.

In related news, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,110.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 960.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 465,076 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 77.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 101.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 659,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 70.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 142,823 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.