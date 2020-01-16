Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Decreases By 8.6%

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

GS traded up $4.51 on Thursday, hitting $249.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,897,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,533. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.20. The firm has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $249.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.