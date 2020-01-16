Short Interest in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Drops By 9.8%

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,210,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 22,400,000 shares. Approximately 47.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,284,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,553,000 after buying an additional 5,266,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 1,418.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,223 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $9,838,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 233.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 820,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 574,654 shares during the period. Finally, Isomer Partners LP raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 45.8% during the second quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSKY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 313,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,832. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.29.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

