Short Interest in Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Declines By 6.8%

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 741,800 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 796,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 449,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:NTEC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 265,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,364. Intec Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.13.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intec Pharma will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intec Pharma by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $593,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.