Short Interest in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Increases By 10.8%

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,440,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 17,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days. Currently, 20.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $66,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,788 shares of company stock worth $101,358. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get InVitae alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in InVitae by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in InVitae by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in InVitae by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in InVitae by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in InVitae by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.26. 3,276,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,806. InVitae has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.45.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. Research analysts anticipate that InVitae will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.