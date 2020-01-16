Short Interest in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Drops By 7.0%

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Jabil has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 5,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $219,833.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,109 shares in the company, valued at $10,582,837.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $108,139.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,583,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 351,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 1,471.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,155,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 80.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,574,000 after acquiring an additional 799,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,943,000 after acquiring an additional 662,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Jabil by 75.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,274,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,577,000 after acquiring an additional 549,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Jabil by 326.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 365,650 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

