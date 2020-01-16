Short Interest in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Declines By 5.4%

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 741,700 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 783,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBAI. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,862,000 after buying an additional 320,364 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,214,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $854.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $17.63.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.