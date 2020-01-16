Short Interest in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Declines By 9.4%

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE LEE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.33. 216,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,091. The company has a market cap of $72.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.69.
In other news, Director Nancy S. Donovan sold 37,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $50,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Lee Enterprises Company Profile
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.
