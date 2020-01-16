Short Interest in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Declines By 9.4%

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE LEE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.33. 216,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,091. The company has a market cap of $72.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.69.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

In other news, Director Nancy S. Donovan sold 37,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $50,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 513,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 167,514 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 140,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,434,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 121,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,005,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 120,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.