Short Interest in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declines By 7.5%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. National Securities began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.77. 289,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.94% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

