Short Interest in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expands By 10.9%

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 928,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.60. 499,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of -0.36. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $13.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $36,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $101,466 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 89,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 12,019.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

