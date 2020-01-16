Short Interest in Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Decreases By 9.9%

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on MR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Montage Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Montage Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Montage Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Get Montage Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.63. 398,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. Montage Resources has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. Montage Resources had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Montage Resources will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its position in Montage Resources by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 81,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Montage Resources by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,294,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 760,351 shares in the last quarter. HPS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Montage Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Montage Resources by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 164,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Montage Resources by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 58,582 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.