Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Grows By 9.5%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 61,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE IX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.88. 10,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,127. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average is $78.14. ORIX has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.35%. Analysts predict that ORIX will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ORIX by 500.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after buying an additional 130,516 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ORIX by 754.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 54,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIX in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ORIX by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after buying an additional 41,044 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in ORIX by 123.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 56,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 31,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

