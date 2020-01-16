Short Interest in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Declines By 11.2%

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 9,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 29.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. WBB Securities assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $44,993.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,656 shares of company stock worth $73,334. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 279,475 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRTK traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,491. The company has a market cap of $122.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 505.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

