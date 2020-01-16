Short Interest in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Decreases By 8.6%

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.67.
In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PAYC stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.31. 326,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,926. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $297.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
