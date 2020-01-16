Short Interest in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Decreases By 8.6%

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.67.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.31. 326,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,926. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $297.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

