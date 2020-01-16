Short Interest in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Rises By 8.4%

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.89 per share, with a total value of $95,767.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,830.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $152,365.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,255.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after buying an additional 78,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,740,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Shares of PLT stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.17. 42,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,352. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $461.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.38 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. Plantronics’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

