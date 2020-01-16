Short Interest in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Drops By 7.6%

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 10,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 974,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. Barclays increased their price target on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. CL King began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 76,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.48. 1,405,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.73. Robert Half International has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.