Short Interest in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Expands By 7.3%

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,500 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 366,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 5,411 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $234,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $177,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,211 shares of company stock valued at $765,415 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 544.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 79,504 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter worth about $592,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 56.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SP Plus by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of SP stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.43. 3,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $945.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $418.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

