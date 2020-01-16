Short Interest in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Decreases By 7.7%

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.55. 1,723,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,227. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $281.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.83%. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 201.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7,254.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 877.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth about $241,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

