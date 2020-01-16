Short Interest in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Increases By 6.0%

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of TEL traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $99.50. 1,395,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.81. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $100.78.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,783,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,398 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19,806.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,659,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,404,121,000 after acquiring an additional 953,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,610,001,000 after acquiring an additional 698,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,713,000 after acquiring an additional 401,754 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.18.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

