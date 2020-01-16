Short Interest in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Drops By 5.2%

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,463. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $692.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.88 and a beta of 1.62. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $383.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

TPIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 100.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 18.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TPI Composites by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 23.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

