Short Interest in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Declines By 10.3%

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 541,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.47. 449,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,214. The stock has a market cap of $825.12 million, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $59.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNDA. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,638.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

