Short Interest in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Declines By 6.2%

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 10,950,000 shares. Currently, 23.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

NYSE:VSLR traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 840,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.41. Vivint Solar has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.76 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. Vivint Solar’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSLR. Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $57,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $637,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 816,872 shares of company stock worth $6,102,092 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 549.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,318,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,609 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,128,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,273 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.