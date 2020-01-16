Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 77.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,369,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,795 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 8.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the third quarter valued at about $12,784,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 2,991.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,078,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 8.6% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBGL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. 5,441,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,764. Sibanye Gold has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.88, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

