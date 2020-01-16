SIBCoin (SIB) Achieves Market Cap of $526,673.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. SIBCoin has a market cap of $526,673.00 and approximately $5,458.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,652.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.01869884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.75 or 0.03747569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00653361 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00754137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00098200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009955 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025923 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00575574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,140,668 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

