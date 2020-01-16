Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €41.00 ($47.67) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.58 ($47.19).

Shares of SHL traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €42.65 ($49.59). 417,332 shares of the stock were exchanged. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

