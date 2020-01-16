Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.86

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.86 and traded as low as $13.13. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 68,869 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.86. The company has a market cap of $467.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$229.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kent Paul Thexton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$556,755.10.

About Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

