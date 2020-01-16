Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIMO. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 315.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,583 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,983 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 18.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,750,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $132,566,000 after acquiring an additional 584,763 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 153.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 932,148 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 564,993 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5,981.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 525,784 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 517,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 54.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,896,000 after purchasing an additional 371,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.95. 179,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,274. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

