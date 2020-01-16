SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,949. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILV. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth $6,943,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,336,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after buying an additional 272,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,998,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 151,199 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 1,104.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 120,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the period.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

