Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Short Interest Update

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $832,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,040,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,748,137.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 507,393 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 154,031 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,558,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 56,539 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,773,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.27. 65,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,422. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $576.76 million, a P/E ratio of 69.29 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

