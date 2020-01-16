Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of SBGI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,243. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.98). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selz Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 291,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

