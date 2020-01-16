Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Shares Up 16.3%

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) shares shot up 16.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.50, 269,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 221% from the average session volume of 83,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sino-Global Shipping America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 40.04% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

