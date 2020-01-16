Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Lowered to $32.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Six Flags Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.73.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $35.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $64.28.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon L. Luther bought 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,571.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Roedel bought 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $249,864.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,738 shares in the company, valued at $738,647.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 615,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $1,210,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.