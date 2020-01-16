Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €84.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €103.00 ($119.77).

ETR SIX2 traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €95.10 ($110.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €88.81 and a 200 day moving average of €88.89. Sixt has a one year low of €71.90 ($83.60) and a one year high of €103.40 ($120.23).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

