SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives C$34.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.42.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$32.50 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of SRU.UN stock traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$32.43. 317,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,912. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$30.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.13. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.