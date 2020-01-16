Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. Smith Micro Software reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million.

SMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley set a $8.50 price objective on Smith Micro Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith Micro Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of SMSI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. 563,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,437. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter worth $1,187,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 194,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

