SnowGem (XSG) Trading 19.6% Higher This Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $323,091.00 and approximately $88,430.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,740.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.01897608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.86 or 0.03748257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00665029 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00745088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00095219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009877 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00027189 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00572826 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,491,460 coins and its circulating supply is 21,414,368 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

