Social Activity Token Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Social Activity Token has a market cap of $44,489.00 and $3.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Social Activity Token has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One Social Activity Token token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Social Activity Token alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005522 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00315178 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011529 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002316 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012173 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008306 BTC.

Social Activity Token Profile

Social Activity Token (CRYPTO:SAT) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. The official message board for Social Activity Token is medium.com/@sphereofficial . Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social

Social Activity Token Token Trading

Social Activity Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Activity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Activity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.