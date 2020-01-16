Software Acquisition Group (OTCMKTS:SAQNU) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Software Acquisition Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAQNU) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25, approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 97,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

About Software Acquisition Group (OTCMKTS:SAQNU)

Software Acquisition Group Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

