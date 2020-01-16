Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

WNDW opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Solarwindow Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solarwindow Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating see-through windows and products for detached homes and commercial buildings. Its SolarWindow technology provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells.

