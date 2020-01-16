Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

WNDW opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Solarwindow Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solarwindow Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Solarwindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating see-through windows and products for detached homes and commercial buildings. Its SolarWindow technology provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Earnings History for Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

Receive News & Ratings for Solarwindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarwindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit